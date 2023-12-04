USA TODAY Sports’ college football re-rank after championship weekend

The College Football Playoff matchups are now set following conference championship weekend, with the Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies, Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide, respectively, all in contention for the big prize.

While the final four are now official, the sports media is still churning out its own respective rankings ahead of the start of bowl season. USA TODAY Sports was among those, publishing its re-rank on Monday. This week, the Florida Gators remained at No. 71 overall, just behind the California Bears and ahead of the South Florida Bulls.

Michigan and Washington hold the top two spots while the Florida State Seminoles are at No. 3, followed by Texas and Alabama. The Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Missouri Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions round out the top 10, respectively.

The Gator Nation will have to wait until the Orange and Blue game to see the team back in action. That intrasquad exhibition will take place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium sometime this coming spring with a date and time yet to be announced.

