USA TODAY Sports college football preseason All-America team for 2021

The next line of superstars from the nation's best programs lead the USA TODAY Sports preseason All-America teams, including multiple selections from each of the top five teams in the debut USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is the first-team quarterback, with North Carolina's Sam Howell drawing second-team honors. Other first-team skill players include Iowa State running back Breece Hall, Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave and Alabama wide receiver John Metchie.

Olave is one of four Buckeyes to earn All-America accolades, joining offensive lineman Thayer Munford, defensive lineman Haskell Garrett and fellow receiver Garrett Wilson. Another three Alabama standouts join Metchie, including first-team offensive lineman Evan Neal and first-team linebacker Will Anderson.

Clemson leads the way with six picks, including sophomore defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and wide receiver Justyn Ross, who is healthy after missing all of last season. Iowa State has four selections, with Hall and linebacker Mike Rose earning first-team honors.

FIRST TEAM

Quarterback Spencer Rattler will have the Sooners eyeing their eighth consecutive Big 12 title.

Offense

QB: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma (So.)

After a sluggish start, Rattler tossed 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions as the Sooners closed last season on an eight-game winning streak. He's the next OU quarterback in heavy contention for the Heisman Trophy.

RB: Breece Hall, Iowa State (Jr.)

RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas (So.)

Hall could challenge for 2,000 rushing yards after averaging 131 yards per game and scoring 21 touchdowns in an abbreviated 2020 season. Robinson came on strong late in his debut year and should be the focal point of new Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's explosive offensive scheme.

WR: Chris Olave, Ohio State (Sr.)

WR: John Metchie, Alabama (Jr.)

TE: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (Sr.)

Olave (50 receptions for 729 yards in 2020) turned down a spot in the first round of this past spring's NFL draft for another chance at bullying Big Ten defensive backs on a weekly basis. Metchie will step into Alabama's void at wide receiver and help new quarterback Bryce Young slide into the starting job. Kolar (44 receptions for 591 yards), Hall and ISU quarterback Brock Purdy form as good a trio as you'll see in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Story continues

OL: Evan Neal, Alabama (Jr.)

OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (Jr.)

OL: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (Jr.)

OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky (Sr.)

OL: Thayer Munford, Ohio State (Sr.)

Neal has the athleticism, aggressiveness and smarts to rank among the most dominant Alabama linemen of the Nick Saban era. Green is the linchpin of an offensive front that led the SEC in 2020 in sacks allowed per game and yards per carry. Linderbaum is the preseason favorite for the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the best center in the country. Kinnard is poised to lock down a spot among the best offensive linemen in Kentucky's history. Munford is a three-time All-Big Ten pick.

TOP 25: The complete preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

SEASON OUTLOOKS: Breaking down every team in the preseason Top 25

OVERLOOKED: Michigan headlines five teams snubbed in the poll

OVERRATED: Notre Dame headlines five teams in the poll ready for fall

Defense

DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (So.)

DL: Haskell Garrett, Ohio State (Sr.)

DL: Bryan Bresee, Clemson (So.)

DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M (Jr.)

Thibodeaux is an absolute menace who has lived up to his billing as the nation's top-ranked recruit — even as he's still managed to fly under the radar. A late bloomer, Garrett was enormously disruptive after stepping into the starting lineup for the first time in 2020. Bresee has the potential to be seen as the best defender (and even the best overall player) in the FBS before his college career is done. Leal (37 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss) is one of many talented prospects who have flourished under Jimbo Fisher and his staff as the Aggies take aim at the national championship.

LB: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma (Jr.)

LB: Mike Rose, Iowa State (Sr.)

LB: Will Anderson, Alabama (So.)

Bonitto (32 tackles, 8.0 sacks) grades out as the best edge rusher in the country. But Rose (96 tackles) is the most impactful defender in the Big 12 from his spot on the second level of the Cyclones' defense. The sky is the limit for Anderson, who has already proven himself to be one of the best in the SEC.

CB: Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati (Jr.)

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU (Jr.)

S: Brandon Joseph, Northwestern (So.)

S: Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (Jr.)

Gardner is the star of a Cincinnati defense that ranked third nationally in 2020 in interceptions and pass-efficiency defense. As he heads into his third and likely final season with the Tigers, Stingley already has accumulated enough accolades to rank among the most decorated defensive backs in program history — quite a statement given the Tigers' track record at cornerback and safety. Joseph pulled down an FBS-best six interceptions as a freshman. Hamilton (63 tackles) is one of the most complete players in the country.

Special teams

K: Cade York, LSU (Jr.)

P: Lou Hedley, Miami (Jr.)

RET: Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers (Jr.)

York leads the SEC with 39 made field goals during the past two seasons. Hedley (47.2 yards per punt) is an absolute boomer with the leg to flip field position in the Hurricanes' favor. Cruickshank (26.8 yards per return) is the only player in the FBS with multiple kickoff returns for touchdowns in each of the past two years.

Story continues below video:

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Sam Howell, North Carolina (Jr.)

RB: Sincere McCormick, Texas-San Antonio (Jr.)

RB: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (So.)

WR: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (Jr.)

WR: Justyn Ross, Clemson (Jr.)

TE: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (Jr.)

OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia (Sr.)

OL: Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State (So.)

OL: Alec Lindstrom, Boston College (Sr.)

OL: Cain Madden, Notre Dame (Sr.)

OL: Jordan McFadden, Clemson (Jr.)

Defense

DL: Cade Hall, San Jose State (Jr.)

DL: Myles Murphy, Clemson (So.)

DL: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (Sr.)

DL: Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati (Sr.)

LB: Carlton Martial, Troy (Jr.)

LB: James Skalski, Clemson (Sr.)

LB: Devin Lloyd, Utah (Jr.)

CB: Tiawan Mullen, Indiana (Jr.)

CB: Josh Jobe, Alabama (Sr.)

S: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State (Sr.)

S: Nolan Turner, Clemson (Sr.)

Special teams

K: Anders Carlson, Auburn (Sr.)

P: Jake Camarda, Georgia (Sr.)

RET: Phillip Brooks, Kansas State (Jr.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football: Clemson leads 2021 All-America team with six players