USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 7

1
CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 7? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 7

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 7 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

25 Kansas Jayhawks 5-2 (20)

24 North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1 (25)

23 Texas Longhorns 5-2 (24)

22 Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 (NR)

21 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-2 (17)

AP Rankings Prediction: Week 7

20 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (13)

19 Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 (22)

18 Cincinnati Bearcats 5-1 (21)

17 Utah Utes 5-2 (19)

16 Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 (16)

15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-1 (14)

14 Syracuse Orange 6-0 (18)

13 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 (10)

12 Oregon Ducks 5-1 (11)

11 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (7)

Scoreboard, Results: Week 7

10 USC Trojans 6-1 (6)

9 TCU Horned Frogs 6-0 (15)

8 UCLA Bruins 6-0 (12)

7 Ole Miss Rebels 7-0 (9)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 (1)

5 Clemson Tigers 7-0 (5)

4 Tennessee Volunteers 6-0 (8)

3 Michigan Wolverines 7-0 (4)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 (3)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 (2)

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings
AP All-Time Rankings

Story originally appeared on College Football News

Recommended Stories