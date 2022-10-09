USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 6? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 6

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 6 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

25 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-2 (NR)

24 Texas Longhorns 4-2 (NR)

23 Baylor Bears 3-2 (22)

22 Cincinnati Bearcats 5-1 (NR)

21 Kansas Jayhawks 5-1 (17)

20 Kentucky Wildcats 4-2 (13)

2022 Scoreboard, Results: Week 6

19 Utah Utes 4-2 (11)

18 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-1 (23)

17 Syracuse Orange 5-0 (21)

16 Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 (20)

15 TCU Horned Frogs 5-0 (18)

14 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-1 (15)

13 NC State Wolfpack 5-1 (14)

12 UCLA Bruins 6-0 (19)

11 Oregon Ducks 5-1 (12)

10 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 (10)

9 Ole Miss Rebels 6-0 (9)

8 Tennessee Volunteers 5-0 (8)

7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 (7)

6 USC Trojans 6-0 (6)

5 Clemson Tigers 6-0 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 6-0 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 (3)

2 Georgia Bulldogs 6-0 (2)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (1)

