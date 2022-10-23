USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

1
What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 8? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 8

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 8 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

25 South Carolina Gamecocks 5-2 (NR)

24 LSU Tigers 6-2 (NR)

23 Tulane Green Wave 7-1 (25)

22 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (23)

21 North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1 (22)

20 Kansas State Wildcats 5-2 (17)

19 Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 (20)

18 Cincinnati Bearcats 6-1 (19)

17 Syracuse Orange 6-1 (14)

16 Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 (18)

15 Utah Utes 5-2 (15)

14 UCLA Bruins 6-1 (10)

13 Penn State Nittany Lions 6-1 (16)

12 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-1 (13)

11 USC Trojans 6-1 (12)

10 Ole Miss Rebels 7-1 (7)

9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-1 (11)

8 Oregon Ducks 6-1 (9)

7 TCU Horned Frogs 7-0 (8)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (6)

5 Clemson Tigers 8-0 (5)

4 Tennessee Volunteers 7-0 (4)

3 Michigan Wolverines 7-0 (3)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 7-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 (1)

