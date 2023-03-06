USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Vols ranked top-20 ahead of SEC Tournament
Tennessee (22-9, 11-7 SEC) concluded regular-season play Saturday at Auburn.
Auburn defeated the Vols, 79-70, at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.
Tennessee will play the winner between Ole Miss and South Carolina on Thursday in the SEC Tournament. The SEC Tournament will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Following regular-season play, the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
29-2
771
–
2
UCLA
27-4
740
+2
3
Purdue
26-5
673
+2
4
Kansas
25-6
666
-1
5
24-5
657
-3
6
Marquette
25-6
636
–
7
23-8
571
–
8
Gonzaga
26-5
515
+2
9
Arizona
25-6
494
–
10
Baylor
22-9
440
-2
11
Virginia
23-6
419
+1
12
Kansas State
23-8
409
-1
13
Miami
24-6
381
+2
14
Connecticut
24-7
367
+4
15
Xavier
23-8
338
+2
16
Saint Mary’s
25-6
336
–
17
Indiana
21-10
280
-4
18
23-8
251
+3
19
22-9
249
-5
20
San Diego State
24-6
205
-1
21
Duke
23-8
119
+9
22
Creighton
20-11
118
+1
23
TCU
20-11
111
-1
24
Kentucky
21-10
97
+3
25
Northwestern
21-10
31
+1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Providence; No. 24 Maryland; No. 25 Pittsburgh.
Others Receiving Votes
Providence 30; Maryland 26; Florida Atlantic 25; Iowa State 24; Missouri 18; Oral Roberts 14; Michigan St. 14; Toledo 11; Pittsburgh 10; NC State 9; West Virginia 6; Utah St. 5; Virginia Tech 3; Iowa 3; Vanderbilt 2; Boise St. 1.