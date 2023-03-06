USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Vols ranked top-20 ahead of SEC Tournament

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Tennessee (22-9, 11-7 SEC) concluded regular-season play Saturday at Auburn.

Auburn defeated the Vols, 79-70, at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

Tennessee will play the winner between Ole Miss and South Carolina on Thursday in the SEC Tournament. The SEC Tournament will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following regular-season play, the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Houston

29-2

771

2

UCLA

27-4

740

+2

3

Purdue

26-5

673

+2

4

Kansas

25-6

666

-1

5

Alabama

24-5

657

-3

6

Marquette

25-6

636

7

Texas

23-8

571

8

Gonzaga

26-5

515

+2

9

Arizona

25-6

494

10

Baylor

22-9

440

-2

11

Virginia

23-6

419

+1

12

Kansas State

23-8

409

-1

13

Miami

24-6

381

+2

14

Connecticut

24-7

367

+4

15

Xavier

23-8

338

+2

16

Saint Mary’s

25-6

336

17

Indiana

21-10

280

-4

18

Texas A&M

23-8

251

+3

19

Tennessee

22-9

249

-5

20

San Diego State

24-6

205

-1

21

Duke

23-8

119

+9

22

Creighton

20-11

118

+1

23

TCU

20-11

111

-1

24

Kentucky

21-10

97

+3

25

Northwestern

21-10

31

+1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Providence; No. 24 Maryland; No. 25 Pittsburgh.

Others Receiving Votes

Providence 30; Maryland 26; Florida Atlantic 25; Iowa State 24; Missouri 18; Oral Roberts 14; Michigan St. 14; Toledo 11; Pittsburgh 10; NC State 9; West Virginia 6; Utah St. 5; Virginia Tech 3; Iowa 3; Vanderbilt 2; Boise St. 1.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire