USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Vols are No. 4 ahead of Georgia, Texas games

Utah's Branden Carlson has been named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Jan. 23. Carlson averaged 26.5 points on a scorching 72 percent shooting (21-29) along with 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals to lead the Utes to home sweep of Washington schools.