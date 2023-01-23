USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Vols are No. 4 ahead of Georgia, Texas games

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released Monday.

The Vols are ranked No. 4 ahead of hosting Georgia (Wednesday) and Texas (Saturday).

Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Trend

1

Purdue

19-1

792 (24)

+2

2

Alabama

17-2

771 (8)

+2

3

Houston

18-2

684

-2

4

Tennessee

16-3

648

+5

5

Kansas State

17-2

636

+10

6

Virginia

15-3

623

+4

7

UCLA

17-3

584

-2

8

Arizona

17-3

574

+3

9

Kansas

16-3

568

-7

10

Texas

16-3

493

-3

11

TCU

15-4

446

+2

12

Xavier

16-4

441

-4

13

Iowa State

14-4

405

-1

14

Gonzaga

17-4

366

-8

15

Marquette

16-5

306

+3

16

Auburn

16-3

290

+1

17

Baylor

14-5

256

+5

18

Charleston

21-1

203

+3

19

Miami

15-4

201

-3

20

UConn

16-5

191

-6

21

Providence

15-5

155

-1

22

Saint Mary’s

18-4

139

+2

23

Clemson

16-4

129

-4

24

FAU

19-1

104

+4

25

Duke

14-5

71

+2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Illinois; No. 25 Arkansas.

Others Receiving Votes

Indiana 47; New Mexico 46; Rutgers 39; Illinois 37; San Diego State 33; Michigan State. 21; Kentucky 19; Wisconsin 17; North Carolina State 13; Kent State 13; North Carolina 9; Texas A&M 8; Missouri 8; Creighton 5; Seattle 4; Wake Forest 2; Oral Roberts 2; UC Santa Barbara 1.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories