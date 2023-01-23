USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Vols are No. 4 ahead of Georgia, Texas games
The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released Monday.
The Vols are ranked No. 4 ahead of hosting Georgia (Wednesday) and Texas (Saturday).
Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Trend
1
Purdue
19-1
792 (24)
+2
2
17-2
771 (8)
+2
3
Houston
18-2
684
-2
4
16-3
648
+5
5
Kansas State
17-2
636
+10
6
Virginia
15-3
623
+4
7
UCLA
17-3
584
-2
8
Arizona
17-3
574
+3
9
Kansas
16-3
568
-7
10
16-3
493
-3
11
TCU
15-4
446
+2
12
Xavier
16-4
441
-4
13
Iowa State
14-4
405
-1
14
Gonzaga
17-4
366
-8
15
Marquette
16-5
306
+3
16
16-3
290
+1
17
Baylor
14-5
256
+5
18
Charleston
21-1
203
+3
19
Miami
15-4
201
-3
20
UConn
16-5
191
-6
21
Providence
15-5
155
-1
22
Saint Mary’s
18-4
139
+2
23
16-4
129
-4
24
FAU
19-1
104
+4
25
Duke
14-5
71
+2
Schools Dropped Out
No. 23 Illinois; No. 25 Arkansas.
Others Receiving Votes
Indiana 47; New Mexico 46; Rutgers 39; Illinois 37; San Diego State 33; Michigan State. 21; Kentucky 19; Wisconsin 17; North Carolina State 13; Kent State 13; North Carolina 9; Texas A&M 8; Missouri 8; Creighton 5; Seattle 4; Wake Forest 2; Oral Roberts 2; UC Santa Barbara 1.