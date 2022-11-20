USA Today Sports Coaches Poll: Clemson moves up a spot after beating Miami

Alex Turri
The latest USA Today Sports Coaches Poll was released Sunday, with Swinney and Clemson moving up a spot after a dominant defensive performance in their 40-10 win over Miami. 

The Tigers 10-1 (8-0 ACC) extended their country-leading home win streak to 40 games while securing their 12th straight ten-win season. It was a good Saturday for Clemson, who now ranks No.8 in USA Today Sports Coaches Poll. The team’s ACC Championship opponent, North Carolina, had a rough loss at home against Georgia Tech this week that resulted in them dropping from No.11 to No.17 in the rankings after Week 12.

With South Carolina taking down former No.5 Tennessee in impressive fashion, the Tigers will have an excellent chance to make a statement on rivalry weekend. 

Here is a look at the full USA Today Sports Coaches Poll: 

Full rankings

Rank

Team

Rcd

Pts

1st

Pvs

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Georgia

11-0

1546

59

1

1/3

2

Ohio State

11-0

1484

1

2

2/3

3

Michigan

11-0

1420

2

3

3/6

4

Texas Christian

11-0

1372

0

4

4/NR

5

Southern California

10-1

1277

0

6

1

5/15

6

Louisiana State

9-2

1229

0

7

1

6/NR

7

Alabama

9-2

1147

0

8

1

1/11

8

Clemson

10-1

1142

0

9

1

4/12

9

Oregon

9-2

1004

0

13

4

6/24

10

Penn State

9-2

990

0

12

2

10/NR

11

Tennessee

9-2

950

0

5

-6

3/NR

12

Washington

9-2

855

0

15

3

12/NR

13

Kansas State

8-3

761

0

17

4

13/NR

14

Utah

8-3

703

0

10

-4

8/19

15

Notre Dame

8-3

657

0

19

4

5/NR

16

Florida State

8-3

562

0

20

4

16/NR

17

North Carolina

9-2

496

0

11

-6

11/NR

18

UCLA

8-3

483

0

16

-2

10/NR

19

Mississippi

8-3

429

0

14

-5

7/24

20

Tulane

9-2

386

0

22

2

17/NR

21

Cincinnati

9-2

376

0

21

19/NR

22

Oregon State

8-3

257

0

NR

5

22/NR

23

Coastal Carolina

9-1

222

0

23

23/NR

24

Texas

7-4

112

0

NR

2

18/NR

25

Texas-San Antonio

9-2

70

0

NR

4

25/NR

Schools dropped out

No. 18 Central Florida; No. 24 Oklahoma State; No. 25 NC State.

Others receiving votes

Central Florida 41; Troy 39; South Carolina 38; Pittsburgh 17; Wake Forest 16; Iowa 15; Louisville 9; Boise State 9; South Alabama 8; Illinois 8; Air Force 6; Purdue 5; Washington State 3; Liberty 3; Georgia Tech 2; Mississippi State 1.

