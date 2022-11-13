USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Week 11: Arkansas all the way out of the picture

The top of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll looks the same. It’s everywhere else that’s interesting.

The top five teams didn’t move a spot after Week 11. The next 21 spots all had movement.

Georgia is one of five SEC teams in the Top 25, all of which are in the top 14. The Bulldogs are No. 1, Tennessee is No. 5, LSU is No. 7, Alabama is No. 8 and Ole Miss is No. 14.

The only other SEC teams to receive votes were Florida and Kentucky, which picked up eights points worth. Arkansas and South Carolina, which received votes last week, both fell all the way out after losses to LSU and Florida.

Arkansas hosts Ole Miss on Saturday. The Razorbacks need a victory to clinch bowl eligibility.

You can see the complete Top 25 below.

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Texas Christian

5. Tennessee

6. USC

7. LSU

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. North Carolina

12. Penn State

13. Oregon

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. UCLA

17. Kansas State

18. UCF

19. Notre Dame

20. Florida State

21. Cincinnati

22. Tulane

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Oklahoma State

25. North Carolina State

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire