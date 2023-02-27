USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll remains voteless for Gators
Another week, another USA TODAY Coaches Poll without any votes for the Florida men’s basketball program. The Gators have now lost three in a row after a pummeling on the road at the hands of the Vanderbilt Commodores as well as six of the last seven since beating the Tennessee Volunteers at home to start the month
The Southeastern Conference is represented by three schools in the top 25, led by the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 2, followed by the Volunteers at No. 14 and Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21. The Kentucky Wildcats also received 49 votes.
Next on the schedule for Florida are the Georgia Bulldogs, who host the Gators on Tuesday night inside Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. UGA is currently ranked No. 145 in the NET, No. 137 in ESPN’s BPI and No. 142 in KenPom and beat UF in their meeting earlier this season in Gainesville, 82-75. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and the game can be watched on the SEC Network or heard on the Gator Sports Network.
Take a look below at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for Week 17.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
27-2
794(27)
–
2
25-4
752 (2)
–
3
Kansas
24-5
729 (3)
+1
4
UCLA
25-4
728
-1
5
Purdue
24-5
630
–
6
Marquette
23-6
626
+3
7
22-7
558
+1
8
Baylor
21-8
527
+2
9
Arizona
24-5
518
-2
10
Gonzaga
25-5
515
+2
11
Kansas State
22-7
469
+5
12
Virginia
21-6
389
-6
13
Indiana
20-9
362
+4
14
21-8
353
-1
15
Miami
23-6
349
-4
16
Saint Mary’s
25-6
339
-2
17
Xavier
21-8
274
-2
18
Connecticut
22-7
254
+5
19
San Diego State
23-5
251
+1
20
Providence
21-8
239
-2
21
21-8
113
+4
22
TCU
19-10
109
+4
23
Creighton
18-11
95
-4
24
Maryland
20-9
82
+6
25
Pittsburgh
21-8
64
+3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Iowa State; No. 22 Northwestern; No. 24 NC State
Others Receiving Votes
Northwestern 52; Kentucky 49; NC State 48; Iowa State 42; Duke 29; Florida Atlantic 26; Oral Roberts 11; Southern California 9; Nevada 5; Toledo 3; Clemson 3; Kent St. 2; Boise St. 2
