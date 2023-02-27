USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll remains voteless for Gators

Another week, another USA TODAY Coaches Poll without any votes for the Florida men’s basketball program. The Gators have now lost three in a row after a pummeling on the road at the hands of the Vanderbilt Commodores as well as six of the last seven since beating the Tennessee Volunteers at home to start the month

The Southeastern Conference is represented by three schools in the top 25, led by the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 2, followed by the Volunteers at No. 14 and Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21. The Kentucky Wildcats also received 49 votes.

Next on the schedule for Florida are the Georgia Bulldogs, who host the Gators on Tuesday night inside Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. UGA is currently ranked No. 145 in the NET, No. 137 in ESPN’s BPI and No. 142 in KenPom and beat UF in their meeting earlier this season in Gainesville, 82-75. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and the game can be watched on the SEC Network or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Houston 27-2 794(27) – 2 Alabama 25-4 752 (2) – 3 Kansas 24-5 729 (3) +1 4 UCLA 25-4 728 -1 5 Purdue 24-5 630 – 6 Marquette 23-6 626 +3 7 Texas 22-7 558 +1 8 Baylor 21-8 527 +2 9 Arizona 24-5 518 -2 10 Gonzaga 25-5 515 +2 11 Kansas State 22-7 469 +5 12 Virginia 21-6 389 -6 13 Indiana 20-9 362 +4 14 Tennessee 21-8 353 -1 15 Miami 23-6 349 -4 16 Saint Mary’s 25-6 339 -2 17 Xavier 21-8 274 -2 18 Connecticut 22-7 254 +5 19 San Diego State 23-5 251 +1 20 Providence 21-8 239 -2 21 Texas A&M 21-8 113 +4 22 TCU 19-10 109 +4 23 Creighton 18-11 95 -4 24 Maryland 20-9 82 +6 25 Pittsburgh 21-8 64 +3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Iowa State; No. 22 Northwestern; No. 24 NC State

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 52; Kentucky 49; NC State 48; Iowa State 42; Duke 29; Florida Atlantic 26; Oral Roberts 11; Southern California 9; Nevada 5; Toledo 3; Clemson 3; Kent St. 2; Boise St. 2

