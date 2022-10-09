USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll remains unchanged in top 10

Penn State didn’t lose ground during its off week in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. With no changes in the latest coaches poll within the top 10, Penn State remains No. 10 in the updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following the events of Week 6.

Despite a close call against Texas A&M, Alabama stayed at No. 1 in this week’s coaches poll with 35 first-place votes behind them. Georgia (18 first-place votes) and Ohio State (10 first-place votes) received the remaining first-place votes and followed Alabama atop the poll in that order.

Michigan (No. 4) joined Ohio State and Penn State in the top 10 once again this week. The Buckeyes, Wolverines, and Nittany Lions are the only Big Ten teams in this week’s coaches poll yet again. Illinois, now 5-1 on the season, is second among teams in the others receiving votes category in this week’s coaches poll.

BYU, Washington, and Arkansas all fell out of the top 25 this week. Cincinnati (No. 21), Texas (No. 24), and North Carolina (No. 25) all jumped into the poll this week following wins.

Here is this week’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Alabama (35 first-place votes) Georgia (18) Ohio State (10) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Oregon UCLA NC State Wake Forest TCU Kansas State Mississippi State Syracuse Utah Kansas Cincinnati Kentucky Baylor Texas North Carolina

Dropped out: No. 16 Brigham Young; No. 24 Washington; No. 25 Arkansas

Others receiving votes

Brigham Young 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; Central Florida 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; Louisiana State 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pittsburgh 2; San Jose State 1.

List

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 6: Nebraska and Purdue trending up?

Related

247Sports bumps Penn State commit to four-star rating On this day in Penn State history: Tamba Hali's iconic strip-sack clinches victory over Buckeyes Micah Shrewsberry's Year 2 outlook for Penn State men's basketball

Story continues

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire