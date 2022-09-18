USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Where Tennessee is ranked after 3-0 start

Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

ESPN College GameDay announced it will be in Knoxville, Saturday before kickoff between Tennessee and Florida.

Tennessee enters its Week 4 contest following a 63-6 win against Akron at Neyland Stadium.

2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday ahead of Week 4.

Below is the top 15 of this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The entire USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be viewed here.

Georgia (3-0)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Alabama (3-0)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ohio State (3-0)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan (3-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson (3-0)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma (3-0)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

USC (3-0)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State (3-0)

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky (3-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas (3-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State (3-0)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee (3-0)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ole Miss (3-0)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Utah (2-1)

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

Penn State (3-0)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

