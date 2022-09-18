USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Where Tennessee is ranked after 3-0 start
Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.
ESPN College GameDay announced it will be in Knoxville, Saturday before kickoff between Tennessee and Florida.
Tennessee enters its Week 4 contest following a 63-6 win against Akron at Neyland Stadium.
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday ahead of Week 4.
Below is the top 15 of this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The entire USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be viewed here.
Georgia (3-0)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Alabama (3-0)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ohio State (3-0)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan (3-0)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson (3-0)
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma (3-0)
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
USC (3-0)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State (3-0)
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky (3-0)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas (3-0)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina State (3-0)
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee (3-0)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ole Miss (3-0)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Utah (2-1)
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Penn State (3-0)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports