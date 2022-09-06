USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released: Movement near the top
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released following an exciting Week 1 of college football.
Week 1 was everything fans wanted it to be.
In thrillers, Pitt beat WVU, Florida beat Utah, NC State survived vs. ECU and FSU escaped over LSU.
College football’s top teams all took care of business. In the big-time matchups, Georgia had a 49-3 win over Oregon and Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame.
Here is the top-25:
25) BYU
24) Oregon
23) Ole Miss
22) Texas
21) Wake Forest
20) Kentucky
19) Florida
18) Wisconsin
17) Arkansas
16) Miami
15) Utah
14) Pitt
13) NC State
12) USC
11) Michigan State
And the top-ten…
Oklahoma State
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Last week: 11
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Central Michigan 58-44
Notre Dame
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: 5
Record: 0-1
Week 1 result: Lost to No. 2 Ohio State 21-10
Baylor
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: 10
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Albany 69-10
Oklahoma
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Last week: 9
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Oklahoma beat UTEP 45-13
Texas A&M
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: 7
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: A&M beat Sam Houston 31-0
Michigan
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Last week: 6
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Michigan beat Colorado State 51-7
Clemson
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: 4
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Georgia Tech 41-10
Ohio State
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: 2
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10
Georgia
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: 3
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat No. 11 Oregon 49-3
Alabama
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: 1
Record: 1-0
Week 1 result: Bama beat Utah State 55-0
[listicle id=77463]