USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released: Movement near the top

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released following an exciting Week 1 of college football.

Week 1 was everything fans wanted it to be.

In thrillers, Pitt beat WVU, Florida beat Utah, NC State survived vs. ECU and FSU escaped over LSU.

College football’s top teams all took care of business. In the big-time matchups, Georgia had a 49-3 win over Oregon and Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame.

Here is the top-25:

25) BYU

24) Oregon

23) Ole Miss

22) Texas

21) Wake Forest

20) Kentucky

19) Florida

18) Wisconsin

17) Arkansas

16) Miami

15) Utah

14) Pitt

13) NC State

12) USC

11) Michigan State

And the top-ten…

Oklahoma State

Last week: 11

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Central Michigan 58-44

Notre Dame

Last week: 5

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to No. 2 Ohio State 21-10

Baylor

Last week: 10

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Albany 69-10

Oklahoma

Last week: 9

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Oklahoma beat UTEP 45-13

Texas A&M

Last week: 7

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: A&M beat Sam Houston 31-0

Michigan

Last week: 6

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Michigan beat Colorado State 51-7

Clemson

Last week: 4

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Georgia Tech 41-10

Ohio State

Last week: 2

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10

Georgia

Last week: 3

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat No. 11 Oregon 49-3

Alabama

Last week: 1

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Bama beat Utah State 55-0

