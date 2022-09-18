USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: There’s a new No. 1

After two incredible weeks of the college football season, Week 3 gave fans a bit of a breather. That’s not to say there was no excitement on Saturday — it’s college football … there’s always excitement.

The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll has been released following Saturday’s action.

The Georgia Bulldogs overtook the Alabama Crimson Tide as the No. 1 team in America following a 48-7 blowout win at South Carolina.

With another week in the books, we have a firm idea who the top three teams in America are. Beyond the top three, there’s plenty to debate. Are Kentucky and Arkansas legit? Can Clemson, USC, Oklahoma and Michigan do enough to give any team a tough time in the College Football Playoff?

Here’s the full Coaches Poll:

25. Miami

24. Washington

23. BYU

22. Florida

21. Michigan State

20. Texas A&M

19. Texas

18. Oregon

17. Baylor

16. Wake Forest

15. Penn State

14. Utah

13. Ole Miss

12. Tennessee

11. NC State

And the top 10:

Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 11

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Beat Missouri State, 38-27

(Razorbacks Wire)

Kentucky

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Last week: 10

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Beat Youngstown State, 31-0

Oklahoma State

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Last week: 7

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 63-7

USC

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 8

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Beat Fresno State, 45-17

(Trojans Wire)

Oklahoma

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Last week: 6

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Beat Nebraska, 49-14

(Sooners Wire)

Clemson

Syndication: The Greenville News

Last week: 4

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Beat Louisiana Tech, 48-20

(Clemson Wire)

Michigan

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Last week: 5

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Beat UConn, 59-0

(Wolverines Wire)

Ohio State

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Last week: 3

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Beat Toledo, 77-21

(Buckeyes Wire)

Alabama

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Story continues

Last week: 1

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Beat UL-Monroe, 63-7

(Roll Tide Wire)

Georgia

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 2

Record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Beat South Carolina, 48-7

[listicle id=78326]

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire