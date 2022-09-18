USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: There’s a new No. 1
After two incredible weeks of the college football season, Week 3 gave fans a bit of a breather. That’s not to say there was no excitement on Saturday — it’s college football … there’s always excitement.
The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll has been released following Saturday’s action.
The Georgia Bulldogs overtook the Alabama Crimson Tide as the No. 1 team in America following a 48-7 blowout win at South Carolina.
With another week in the books, we have a firm idea who the top three teams in America are. Beyond the top three, there’s plenty to debate. Are Kentucky and Arkansas legit? Can Clemson, USC, Oklahoma and Michigan do enough to give any team a tough time in the College Football Playoff?
Here’s the full Coaches Poll:
25. Miami
24. Washington
23. BYU
22. Florida
21. Michigan State
20. Texas A&M
19. Texas
18. Oregon
17. Baylor
16. Wake Forest
15. Penn State
14. Utah
13. Ole Miss
12. Tennessee
11. NC State
And the top 10:
Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: 11
Record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Beat Missouri State, 38-27
Kentucky
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Last week: 10
Record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Beat Youngstown State, 31-0
Oklahoma State
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Last week: 7
Record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 63-7
USC
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: 8
Record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Beat Fresno State, 45-17
Oklahoma
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Last week: 6
Record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Beat Nebraska, 49-14
Clemson
Syndication: The Greenville News
Last week: 4
Record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Beat Louisiana Tech, 48-20
Michigan
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Last week: 5
Record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Beat UConn, 59-0
Ohio State
Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch
Last week: 3
Record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Beat Toledo, 77-21
Alabama
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Last week: 1
Record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Beat UL-Monroe, 63-7
Georgia
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Last week: 2
Record: 3-0
Week 3 result: Beat South Carolina, 48-7
