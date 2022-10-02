USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Where Tennessee is ranked after Week 5
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
No. 9 Tennessee had an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday ahead of Week 6.
Below is the top 10, including Tennessee, of this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The entire USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be viewed here.
Alabama
Georgia
Ohio State
Michigan
Clemson
USC
Oklahoma State
Tennessee
Ole Miss
Penn State
