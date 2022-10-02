USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Where Tennessee is ranked after Week 5

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

No. 9 Tennessee had an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday ahead of Week 6.

Below is the top 10, including Tennessee, of this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The entire USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll can be viewed here.

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ole Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

