USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released ahead of 2023 season

Six SEC teams have made the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll including four SEC teams in the top-10. Georgia (61), Alabama (four), and Ohio State (one) all received first-place votes.

Coaches throughout the country seem to agree that Georgia deserves to be the top-ranked team after winning back-to-back national championships. The Bulldogs check in as the top team in the 2023 preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll.

The top 25:

25. Texas A&M

24. Texas Tech

23. Tulane

22. Ole Miss

21. Wisconsin

20. UNC

19. Oklahoma

18. Oregon State

17. Kansas State

16. TCU

15. Oregon

14. Utah

13. Notre Dame

12. Texas

11. Washington

And the top 10 with last season’s final ranking, record, and Week 1 opponent:

Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 6

2022 record: 11-2

Week 1: (neutral site) Virginia

Clemson Tigers

Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 12

2022 record: 11-3

Week 1: at Duke

Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 10

2022 record: 10-3

Week 1: (neutral) vs. LSU

Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 7

2022 record: 11-2

Week 1: home vs. West Virginia

USC Trojans

Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 13

2022 record: 11-3

Week 0: home vs. San Jose State

LSU Tigers

Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking:

2022 record:

Week 1: vs. (neutral) Florida State

Ohio State Buckeyes

Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 4

2022 record: 11-2

Week 1: at Indiana

Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 5

2022 record: 11-2

Week 1: Home vs. Middle Tennessee

Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 3

2022 record: 13-1

Week 1: home vs. East Carolina

Georgia Bulldogs

Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 1

2022 record: 15-0

Week 1: home vs. UT Martin

