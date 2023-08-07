USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released ahead of 2023 season
Six SEC teams have made the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll including four SEC teams in the top-10. Georgia (61), Alabama (four), and Ohio State (one) all received first-place votes.
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently (+220) the betting favorites to win the national championship (All odds per FanDuel).
Coaches throughout the country seem to agree that Georgia deserves to be the top-ranked team after winning back-to-back national championships. The Bulldogs check in as the top team in the 2023 preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll.
The top 25:
25. Texas A&M
24. Texas Tech
23. Tulane
22. Ole Miss
21. Wisconsin
20. UNC
19. Oklahoma
18. Oregon State
17. Kansas State
16. TCU
15. Oregon
14. Utah
13. Notre Dame
12. Texas
11. Washington
And the top 10 with last season’s final ranking, record, and Week 1 opponent:
Tennessee Volunteers
Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 6
2022 record: 11-2
Week 1: (neutral site) Virginia
Get more Tennessee news, analysis, and opinions on Vols Wire
Clemson Tigers
Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 12
2022 record: 11-3
Week 1: at Duke
Get more Clemson news, analysis, and opinions on Clemson Wire
Florida State Seminoles
Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 10
2022 record: 10-3
Week 1: (neutral) vs. LSU
Penn State Nittany Lions
Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 7
2022 record: 11-2
Week 1: home vs. West Virginia
Get more Penn State news, analysis, and opinions on Nittany Lions Wire
USC Trojans
Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 13
2022 record: 11-3
Week 0: home vs. San Jose State
Get more USC news, analysis, and opinions on Trojans Wire
LSU Tigers
Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking:
2022 record:
Week 1: vs. (neutral) Florida State
Get more LSU news, analysis, and opinions on LSU Tigers Wire
Ohio State Buckeyes
Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 4
2022 record: 11-2
Week 1: at Indiana
Get more Ohio State news, analysis, and opinions on Buckeyes Wire
Alabama Crimson Tide
Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 5
2022 record: 11-2
Week 1: Home vs. Middle Tennessee
Get more Alabama news, analysis, and opinions on Roll Tide Wire
Michigan Wolverines
Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 3
2022 record: 13-1
Week 1: home vs. East Carolina
Georgia Bulldogs
Final 2022 Coaches Poll ranking: No. 1
2022 record: 15-0
Week 1: home vs. UT Martin