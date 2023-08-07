USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: The first rankings for the 2023 season revealed; Clemson ranks top 10

A sign that we are that much closer to the college football season, the first USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll has been released for the 2023 season.

In the first edition of the rankings, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program landed at the No.9 ranking, a nice spot in the top ten. Although the Tigers head into the season as the favorite to win the ACC, Florida State ranked a spot ahead of Clemson at No.8.

Unsurprisingly, Georgia enters the season as the No.1 ranked team in the country as they look to become the second team in college football history to three-peat. Here is a full look at the first edition of the Coaches Poll.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire