USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Where Vols are ranked ahead of Alabama game

Dan Harralson
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday ahead of Week 7. Tennessee is ranked No. 8.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Alabama

6-0

1,540 (35)

2

Georgia

6-0

1,516 (18)

3

Ohio State

6-0

1,477 (10)

4

Michigan

6-0

1,354

5

Clemson

6-0

1,328

6

Southern California

6-0

1,219

7

Oklahoma State

5-0

1,197

8

Tennessee

5-0

1,168

9

Ole Miss

6-0

1,075

10

Penn State

5-0

992

11

Oregon

4-1

885

+1

12

UCLA

6-0

815

+7

13

NC State

5-1

808

+1

14

Wake Forest

5-1

776

+1

15

TCU

5-0

765

+3

16

Kansas State

5-1

539

+4

17

Mississippi State

5-1

533

+6

18

Syracuse

5-0

424

+3

19

Utah

4-2

364

-8

20

Kansas

5-1

290

-3

21

Cincinatti

5-1

248

+5

22

Kentucky

4-2

219

-9

23

Baylor

3-2

210

-1

24

Texas

4-2

155

+10

25

North Carolina

5-1

99

+15

Schools dropped out:

No. 16 Brigham Young; No. 24 Washington; No. 25 Arkansas.

Others receiving votes:

Brigham Young 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; Central Florida 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; Louisiana State 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pittsburgh 2; San Jose State 1.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

