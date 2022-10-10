USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Where Vols are ranked ahead of Alabama game

HawgBeat

A week after third down struggles plagued the Razorbacks against No. 2 Alabama, they did a considerably better job of forcing fourth downs against No. 23 Mississippi State. Three times out of five did the Hogs allow the Bulldogs to move the chains, and an 0-3 on the other side of the ball allowed Mississippi State to dominate time of possession and ultimately the score. The Razorbacks’ 483 yards of offense in comparison to the Bulldogs’ 568 should have been enough to keep the game close, but Mississippi State’s elongation and execution of drives was much more effective than that of Arkansas.