USA TODAY Sports chooses the favorite, dark horse teams for Big 12 title race

There’s always unexpected chaos in the conference when it comes to Big 12 football teams.

However, until the season officially kicks off, all we have to go by is the talent and returning production that each team will field. In that case, Texas has the advantage over its conference foes.

The Longhorns are scheduled to face Big 12 newcomers Houston and BYU this season. In adding those, Texas will not face Oklahoma State or West Virginia, both of whom are expecting to be towards the bottom of the conference.

Although the national media seems to overhype Texas every preseason, this year feels different. It’s hard to ignore the talent, depth and experience that the Longhorns have at their disposal.

Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports chose Texas as the favorite to win the Big 12 title this season, while Texas Tech continues to surge under head coach Joey McGuire as the dark horse candidate.

Adding Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston into the mix makes it very difficult to get a read on the Big 12 heading into the final season for flagship conference members Texas and Oklahoma. While the Sooners should make a big move under Brent Venables after his disappointing debut, the Longhorns are poised to capture the program’s first conference championship since 2009 behind quarterback Quinn Ewers. A deeper roster buoyed by another strong recruiting class should help Texas avoid the dips and lulls that have plagued every season for more than a decade. While any one of the newcomers could make an immediate splash, Texas Tech has the strongest case for rising from the league’s second tier and cracking the New Year’s Six under coach Joey McGuire.

Year 3 of the Steve Sarkisian era in Austin is crucial for the long-term success of the program. Winning the Big 12 Conference would also provide the team much needed confidence prior to joining the SEC in 2024.

