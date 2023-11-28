USA TODAY Sports bowl projections have a Clemson vs. Tennessee rematch

According to USA TODAY Sports Bowl projections, Clemson could get an opportunity for revenge against Tennessee this bowl season.

In their latest bowl projection update, USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith is projecting a Gator Bowl appearance for the Tigers. And their opponent? The Tennessee Volunteers.

This matchup would be a rematch of last season’s Orange Bowl, where Tennessee comfortably beat Clemson 31-14 as the Tigers played one of their worst games of the season. It was a brutal loss for Clemson and one that you best believe they’d love to get some revenge for.

It was Cade Klubnik’s first start of his career after earning MVP honors in the 2022 ACC Championship. After dominating the Tar Heels, Klubnik struggled against the Vols, completing 30-54 passes for 320 yards and two interceptions. It wasn’t just the Clemson offense that struggled, however, as the Vols’ offense looked impressive against a strong Tigers’ defense.

A chance at revenge would be great, and there is no denying that Clemson vs. Tennessee is a game people would want to see.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire