USA Today Sports’ Bowl Projections after week one

The SEC found success in week one of College Football by going 13-1, with the lone loss going to LSU after a last-second point after try was blocked, giving Florida State the 24-23 win in New Orleans last Sunday.

Even though the season still has plenty of weeks remaining, it is never too early to project a team’s success by examining bowl game scenarios.

USA Today Sports’ Erick Smith recently dropped his updated bowl game projection list, which included 12 SEC teams reaching the postseason.

While Smith has updated the postseason destinations for several SEC squads, Arkansas projected bowl destination remains the same. He still expects Arkansas to meet Penn State in the Citrus Bowl at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on January 2.

Where does he have the rest of the SEC heading this postseason? Take a look below:

Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Projected bowl: Las Vegas Bowl

Projected opponent: Oregon

South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Projected bowl: Gasparilla (Tampa, Fla.)

Projected opponent: North Carolina

LSU

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Projected bowl: Birmingham

Projected opponent: UCF

Kentucky

The Courier-Journal

Projected bowl: Liberty (Memphis, Tenn.)

Projected opponent: Texas

Auburn

The Montgomery Advertiser

Projected bowl: Texas (Houston, Texas)

Projected opponent: TCU

Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Projected bowl: Gator (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Projected opponent: Miami

Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Projected bowl: Music City (Nashville, Tenn.)

Projected opponent: Michigan State

Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Projected bowl: Reliaquest (Tampa, Fla.)

Projected opponent: Notre Dame

Arkansas

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Projected bowl: Citrus (Orlando, Fla.)

Projected opponent: Penn State

Texas A&M

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Projected bowl: Sugar (New Orleans, La./ New Year’s Six)

Projected opponent: Baylor

Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Projected bowl: Peach (Atlanta, Ga./College Football Playoff)

Projected opponent: Oklahoma

Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Projected bowl: Fiesta (Glendale, Ariz./College Football Playoff)

Projected opponent: Ohio State

College Football Playoff National Championship

The Indianapolis Star

Projected matchup: Georgia vs. Alabama

Location: Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire