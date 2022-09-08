USA Today Sports’ Bowl Projections after week one
The SEC found success in week one of College Football by going 13-1, with the lone loss going to LSU after a last-second point after try was blocked, giving Florida State the 24-23 win in New Orleans last Sunday.
Even though the season still has plenty of weeks remaining, it is never too early to project a team’s success by examining bowl game scenarios.
USA Today Sports’ Erick Smith recently dropped his updated bowl game projection list, which included 12 SEC teams reaching the postseason.
While Smith has updated the postseason destinations for several SEC squads, Arkansas projected bowl destination remains the same. He still expects Arkansas to meet Penn State in the Citrus Bowl at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on January 2.
Where does he have the rest of the SEC heading this postseason? Take a look below:
Mississippi State
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Projected bowl: Las Vegas Bowl
Projected opponent: Oregon
South Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Projected bowl: Gasparilla (Tampa, Fla.)
Projected opponent: North Carolina
LSU
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Projected bowl: Birmingham
Projected opponent: UCF
Kentucky
The Courier-Journal
Projected bowl: Liberty (Memphis, Tenn.)
Projected opponent: Texas
Auburn
The Montgomery Advertiser
Projected bowl: Texas (Houston, Texas)
Projected opponent: TCU
Ole Miss
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Projected bowl: Gator (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Projected opponent: Miami
Tennessee
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Projected bowl: Music City (Nashville, Tenn.)
Projected opponent: Michigan State
Florida
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Projected bowl: Reliaquest (Tampa, Fla.)
Projected opponent: Notre Dame
Arkansas
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Projected bowl: Citrus (Orlando, Fla.)
Projected opponent: Penn State
Texas A&M
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Projected bowl: Sugar (New Orleans, La./ New Year’s Six)
Projected opponent: Baylor
Georgia
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Projected bowl: Peach (Atlanta, Ga./College Football Playoff)
Projected opponent: Oklahoma
Alabama
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Projected bowl: Fiesta (Glendale, Ariz./College Football Playoff)
Projected opponent: Ohio State
College Football Playoff National Championship
The Indianapolis Star
Projected matchup: Georgia vs. Alabama
Location: Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles