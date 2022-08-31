USA TODAY Sports’ bowl projections see Oklahoma take on Alabama in the CFP

The closer we get to the actual games being played, it seems the national media is starting to believe that Oklahoma could be one of the last four teams standing when it’s time to decide the College Football Playoff participants.

USA TODAY Sports’ latest bowl projections were released this week ahead of the first full week of college football, and before they even play a game, the Sooners are among those that will make the four-team playoff.

The Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes replace the Michigan Wolverines and Cincinnati Bearcats from the 2021 playoff field. Michigan and Cincinnati struggled against the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Oklahoma’s last matchup in the CFP against the Crimson Tide was in 2018. It’s safe to say the Sooners will look a little different for a multitude of reasons.

Brent Venables would be coaching against Nick Saban as head coach. Venables last matched up against Alabama in the CFP as the defensive coordinator for the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 National Championship game when Clemson dismantled Alabama 44-16. Alabama dispatched a Lincoln Riley-coached football team in the Orange Bowl, who were led by Heisman winner Kyler Murray. The Sooners look stunned out of the gate and, from the opening drive, Alabama looked in control. Oklahoma would settle in, but ultimately they couldn’t get the requisite stops to beat Alabama.

Venables found ways to disrupt that dynamic Alabama offense, which featured Top 100 draft picks like Najee Harris, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jerry Jeudy.

Oklahoma’s defense has yet to be unveiled to the world, but they’d have a similar test with quarterback Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman winner and a favorite to win the award again in 2022. Young is almost a lock to land inside the top 10 of the 2023 NFL draft. It would be quite the test for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Despite the shift in the regime, the expectations for Oklahoma are still high. Even with Venables entering his first season as a head coach, Oklahoma is still a significant player in college football. Now they’ll begin to show it on the field, starting with their first game against UTEP.

