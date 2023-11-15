USA TODAY Sports has a bowl projection for Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY, N.J. –Rutgers seems locked and locked for a rumble in the Bronx and an appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl.

That is the latest projection – well, actually it is the most recent update from USA TODAY Sports and Erick Smith – as for where Rutgers will land this bowl season. For four straight weeks, Rutgers is being projected to the Pinstripe Bowl. And for the last two weeks (including this most recent update), Rutgers has been projected to play Georgia Tech.

The annual bowl game is played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Geographically, it is the closest game to Rutgers and should be a home field advantage for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers had been linked with other bowls, including the Music City Bowl and the Las Vegas Bowl. But Saturday’s loss at Iowa seems to have dampened that outlook.

Now at 6-4 (3-4 Big Ten), Rutgers would likely need two more wins if they are to get a more prestigious bowl landing spot.

Georgia Tech is currently 5-5 (4-3 ACC). They’ve had an up-and-down season with two ranked wins but some bad losses. On Saturday, they lost 42-21 at Clemson.

