USA TODAY Sports’ Blake Toppmeyer grades SEC quarterback transfers

Athletes who remain in the transfer portal still have time to choose their next destination, but there are several talented prospects who have already found their new home.

Now that the calendar has turned to May, USA TODAY Sports columnist Blake Toppmeyer has given a grade to each quarterback who has transferred into the SEC this season, including new Auburn signal caller Payton Thorne.

Thorne joined Auburn’s roster back on May 5 and is poised to compete with incumbent starter Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner for the QB1 spot this fall for Hugh Freeze’s new-look offense.

Toppmeyer lists Thorne as the second-best quarterback transfer to enter the SEC this season and gives the former Michigan State Spartan a C+ grade.

Hugh Freeze seized a quarterback with two years of starting experience during the spring transfer window. That’s good news after Auburn whiffed on adding a transfer quarterback in the winter. The downside is Thorne threw 21 interceptions the past two seasons. Assemble talent around Thorne, and he looks good. See 2021, when Michigan State went 11-2. Put too much on his shoulders, and he’ll struggle. See ’22, when Sparty regressed to 5-7. Thorne upgrades AU’s quarterback situation as compared to the Bryan Harsin era.

Who are the other quarterbacks on the list? Here’s a look at what grades each transfer quarterback within the SEC has received from Toppmeyer.

Devin Leary, Kentucky

NC State transfer Devin Leary is at the top of Toppmeyer’s list. Leary considered Auburn following his move to the portal from NC State, but elected to sign with Kentucky. After the departure of Will Levis to the NFL, Leary slides in as the most experienced quarterback on Kentucky’s roster with 6,807 yards and 62 touchdown passes in 30 games with the Wolfpack. Grade: B

Payton Thorne, Auburn

Trailing Leary is new Auburn quarterback, Payton Thorne. Thorne had a stellar 2021 season where he led the Michigan State Spartans to an 11-2 record and a Peach Bowl win. He sustained an injury in the Spartans’ 2022 season opener, which had lasting effects on his season. However, he played through and is now in competiton with Robby Ashford for the starting quarterback job on the Plains. Grade: C+

Tyler Buchner, Alabama

Following Thorne on the list is new Alabama signal caller, Tyler Buchner. Nick Saban, like Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, needs to find a replacement at quarterback after Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL draft. Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson battled in spring practice, but Saban felt that adding a transfer quarterback would tune up the compeition. Buchner, who played for new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Notre Dame, should adjust well to the Alabama scheme. Grade: C For more Alabama football coverage, check out Roll Tide Wire.

Spencer Sanders, Ole Miss

Next up is another former Auburn target in ex-Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. Sanders landed at Ole Miss where he is competing against fellow transfer Walker Howard and incumbent Jaxson Dart, who himself is a transfer. Sanders is arguably the most experienced quarterback on the list, but injury concerns lead Toppmeyer to place Sanders low on the list. Grade: C

Graham Mertz, Florida

Another program looking to fill the void of a first round pick is the Florida Gators. Former Wisconsin Badger, Graham Mertz, appears to be the guy that will take over for Anthony Richardson in Gainesville. Mertz’s production at Wisconsin leaves Toppmeyer feeling skeptical when it comes to what he can do at quarterback for Billy Napier’s squad. Toppmeyer cites that Mertz “failed to reach 100 yards passing in three games last season. In 2021, he endured a five-game stretch without reaching 115 yards passing in any game.” Grade: D For more Florida football coverage, check out Gators Wire.

Jake Garcia, Missouri

There are plenty of capable quarterbacks on Toppmeyer’s list, but the one who needs a fresh start more than anyone is new Missouri quarterback Jake Garcia. Garcia had an interesting high school career as he began in California before transferring to Valdosta High School, then later to Grayson High School in Georgia. He signed with Miami as a four-star product of the 2021 recruiting cycle. His career has not gotten off to a great start, as he has thrown for just 950 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons at Miami. Things appear to continue trending downward for Garcia, as Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz says that incumbent starter Brady Cook appears to be the top choice at Missouri heading into the season. Grade: D

