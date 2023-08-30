USA TODAY Sports Big 12 Bowl projections for the 2023 season

Week 1 will give us a full slate of games this weekend, marking the full start of the 2023 college football season.

The Oklahoma Sooners should get off to a great start against the visiting Arkansas State Red Wolves. It’s expected the Sooners will bounce back this season, erasing what happened in the 2022 season and truly kickstarting the Brent Venables era in Norman.

How successful the season will be is anyone’s guess. Most expect the Sooners to get back into the Big 12 title game or at least win nine or ten games.

As we’ve seen in recent years, the Big 12 is difficult to figure, with one or two teams often exceeding preseason expectations.

With the start of the Oklahoma Sooners season coming Saturday, let’s take one more look at the USA TODAY Sports bowl projections and where each Big 12 team lands. The College Football Playoff projection features some regular attendees.

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl: Michigan Wolverines vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Sugar Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Clemson Tigers

CFP National Championship: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Familiar foes face off in the national title game. Though both schools are breaking in new quarterbacks, this projection reveals the level of trust in coaches Kirby Smart and Nick Saban.

Cotton Bowl: Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

A postseason matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes might lead you to think the Texas Longhorns lived up to expectations and made the College Football Playoff. Well, this trip to the Cotton Bowl falls short of expectations. Still, they likely won the Big 12 in this scenario, but a loss to Alabama and somewhere in Big 12 play keeps them out of the Playoff.

Liberty Bowl: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

This would be a fun coaching matchup between Mike Gundy and Shane Beamer. The two sides have only met twice, splitting the contests. Oklahoma State’s win came in 1979 win Jimmy Johnson was at the helm.

Alamo Bowl: Kansas State Wildcats vs. USC Trojans

After failing to reach the College Football Playoff despite Heisman-level quarterback play, Lincoln Riley meets his worst nightmare in the Kansas State Wildcats. Chris Klieman and the Wildcats had Riley’s number, winning three of the last four matchups before Riley left for USC.

Pop Tarts Bowl: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Oklahoma Sooners

This matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels could serve as the last hurrah for Dillon Gabriel or the first start of the Jackson Arnold era. It’s unlikely the Sooners would see Drake Maye, who’s expected to be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Texas Bowl: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Winner gets to have Kendall Briles. Deal? The TCU Horned Frogs are expected to take a step back this season, but they weren’t expected to be a College Football Playoff team in 2023 either.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Maryland Terrapins

A trip to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl would be a disappointing finish for a dark horse Big 12 contender. The Red Raiders will be a tough matchup this season, but are they ready to contend? These two sides have never met.

First Responder Bowl: BYU Cougars vs. Washington State Cougars

A battle of the Cougars between BYU and Washington State. BYU holds the series lead 4-1. Perhaps I’ve been sleeping on BYU entering the 2023 season, their first in the Big 12.

Independence Bowl: Baylor Bears vs. Arizona Wildcats

With this projection, Baylor finishes in the middle of the Big 12 standings yet again. A date with Arizona would be only the second time the future Big 12 foes have met. The Bears hold the series lead 1-0.

