USA TODAY Sports believes Ryan Walters is a favorite for Buffs’ head job

Which direction will the Colorado Buffaloes go with their next head coach? We examined plenty of different candidates from a ton of other outlets, and we went through a few of our own choices as well.

Now, the Buffs are hiring a search firm after the interest in the job has been more than expected.

One of the more common names and a presumed favorite is Ryan Walters, the defensive coordinator for Illinois.

Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports recently mentioned him as the assistant to watch:

Illinois’ 36-year-old defensive coordinator is the favorite to become the next head coach at Colorado thanks to his work turning the No. 20 Illini into one of the nation’s top units. After holding Minnesota to just 38 passing yards in Saturday’s 26-14 win, Illinois ranks first nationally in yards allowed per game and per play. This defense is the reason why Illinois is in the Top 25 and atop the Big Ten West so soon under coach Bret Bielema.

There is a lot to like about Walters as the new head coach in Boulder, and at this rate, he might be the favorite.

Let’s see if Walters ends up with the job.

