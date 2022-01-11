USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following College Football Playoff

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Tennessee (7-6, 4-4 SEC) concluded its 2021 season Dec. 30 in the Transperfect Music City Bowl, losing to Purdue in overtime, 48-45.

The 2021 college football season came to an end Monday as Georgia defeated Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the 2021 season was released Tuesday.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

14-1

1,550 (62)

+2

2

Alabama

13-2

1,488

-1

3

Michigan

12-2

1,398

-1

4

Cincinnati

13-1

1,346

5

Ohio State

11-2

1,279

+2

6

Baylor

12-2

1,275

7

Oklahoma State

12-2

1,197

+2

8

Michigan State

11-2

1,066

+2

9

Notre Dame

11-2

1,028

-4

10

Oklahoma

11-2

994

+3

11

Ole Miss

10-3

909

-3

12

Utah

10-4

877

-1

13

Pittsburgh

11-3

742

-1

14

Wake Forest

11-3

609

+5

15

Kentucky

10-3

592

+5

16

Clemson

10-3

528

+6

17

Houston

12-2

510

+4

18

ULL

13-1

502

-1

19

NC State

9-3

453

-1

20

Arkansas

9-4

354

+4

21

Oregon

10-4

336

-6

22

BYU

10-3

284

-8

23

Iowa

10-4

276

-7

24

Utah State

11-3

142

+3

25

Texas A&M

8-4

133

-2

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 25: Texas-San Antonio

Others receiving votes:

San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1

