USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following College Football Playoff
Tennessee (7-6, 4-4 SEC) concluded its 2021 season Dec. 30 in the Transperfect Music City Bowl, losing to Purdue in overtime, 48-45.
The 2021 college football season came to an end Monday as Georgia defeated Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
The final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the 2021 season was released Tuesday.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
14-1
1,550 (62)
+2
2
Alabama
13-2
1,488
-1
3
Michigan
12-2
1,398
-1
4
Cincinnati
13-1
1,346
–
5
Ohio State
11-2
1,279
+2
6
Baylor
12-2
1,275
–
7
Oklahoma State
12-2
1,197
+2
8
Michigan State
11-2
1,066
+2
9
Notre Dame
11-2
1,028
-4
10
Oklahoma
11-2
994
+3
11
Ole Miss
10-3
909
-3
12
Utah
10-4
877
-1
13
Pittsburgh
11-3
742
-1
14
Wake Forest
11-3
609
+5
15
Kentucky
10-3
592
+5
16
Clemson
10-3
528
+6
17
Houston
12-2
510
+4
18
ULL
13-1
502
-1
19
NC State
9-3
453
-1
20
Arkansas
9-4
354
+4
21
Oregon
10-4
336
-6
22
BYU
10-3
284
-8
23
Iowa
10-4
276
-7
24
Utah State
11-3
142
+3
25
Texas A&M
8-4
133
-2
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 25: Texas-San Antonio
Others receiving votes:
San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1