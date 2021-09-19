USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released: Where is Georgia after week 3?

Georgia dominated South Carolina 40-13 in the SEC opener on Saturday night. The Gamecocks’ only touchdown came in garbage time with backups on the field.

Quarterback J.T. Daniels made his return from a core injury and looked great, completing 23 of 31 passes for 303 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Bulldogs’ defense looked just as good as advertised. If it weren’t for that late South Carolina touchdown in the sea of Georgia reserve players, UGA still wouldn’t have allowed a score this season.

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (middle) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia recorded three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble in the win in Athens.

It’s reasonable to think the Bulldogs’ deserve a shot at the No. 1 spot in the country due to win over Clemson and the dominant performance versus South Carolina on top of Alabama’s struggle with Florida in Gainesville.

Dawg fans will have to wait, though, as the top-four remain the same headed into week-four.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 3-0 1,616 – 2 Georgia 3-0 1,558 – 3 Oklahoma 3-0 1,429 – 4 Oregon 3-0 1,427 – 5 Texas A&M 3-0 1,283 – 6 Iowa 3-0 1,263 +1 7 Clemson 2-1 1,166 -1 8 Penn State 3-0 1,130 +4 9 Cincinnati 3-0 1,125 -1 10 Notre Dame 3-0 1,048 – 11 Ohio State 2-1 989 – 12 Florida 2-1 983 -3 13 Ole Miss 3-0 759 +3 14 Iowa State 2-1 700 – 15 Wisconsin 1-1 589 +2 16 BYU 3-0 504 +7 17 Coastal Carolina 3-0 500 +1 18 Arkansas 3-0 474 +6 19 Michigan 3-0 423 +6 20 North Carolina 2-1 411 -1 21 Michigan State 3-0 344 +8 22 Oklahoma State 3-0 300 -3 23 Auburn 2-1 171 -3 24 UCLA 2-1 170 -11 25 Fresno State 3-1 85 +16

Schools dropped out:

No. 15 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Arizona State.

Others receiving votes:

Liberty 80; Kentucky 69; Texas Christian 50; Virginia Tech 49; Texas 42; Southern California 41; San Diego State 41; Kansas State 40; Memphis 27; Boston College 27; Maryland 26; Arizona State 26; Louisiana State 25; Wake Forest 22; West Virginia 19; UL Lafayette 17; Baylor 13; Army 12; Southern Methodist 8; Nevada 7; Stanford 6; Central Florida 6; Utah State 2; Tennessee 2; Rutgers 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Miami 1.