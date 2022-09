USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: Vols receive votes ahead of Week 2

SNY

Time Machine Tuesday travels to San Francisco in January 2012, when the New York Giants outlasted the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl XLVI. Osi Umenyiora, Victor Cruz, Eli Manning, and other members of Big Blue spoke to SNY after the game to share their emotions and thoughts on a chance for a championship during the team’s celebration. Watch more Time Machine Tuesday: https://sny.tv/shows/time-machine-tuesday About Time Machine Tuesday: We’re searching hard for the best of vintage SNY, including interviews, guest appearances, commercials, and, of course, Gary, Keith, & Ron. Good content, like good wine, only gets better with age on Time Machine Tuesdays.