Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (2-3, 1-2 SEC), 62-24, Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

The Vols have victories against Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech and at Missouri under first-year head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee lost to Pittsburgh and at Florida.

The Vols will host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) in Week 6. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ESPN2 will televise the divisional matchup.

Below is the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 5.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 5-0 1,623 (63) – 2 Georgia 5-0 1,562 (2) – 3 Iowa 5-0 1,429 +2 4 Penn State 5-0 1,397 +2 5 Oklahoma 5-0 1,380 -1 6 Cincinnati 4-0 1,358 +2 7 Ohio State 4-1 1,172 +3 8 Michigan 5-0 1,125 +6 9 Oregon 4-1 1,000 -6 10 BYU 5-0 968 +5 11 Michigan State 5-0 911 +5 12 Oklahoma State 5-0 798 +6 13 Notre Dame 4-1 777 -6 14 Kentucky 5-0 758 +9 15 Coastal Carolina 5-0 699 +1 16 Arkansas 4-1 652 -5 17 Ole Miss 3-1 629 -5 18 Florida 3-2 464 -9 19 Auburn 4-1 463 +3 20 Wake Forest 5-0 441 +5 21 Clemson 3-2 288 -2 22 North Carolina State 4-1 257 +6 23 Texas 4-1 256 +3 24 SMU 5-0 142 +8 25 Arizona State 4-1 141 +12

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 13 Texas A&M; No. 20 UCLA; No. 21 Fresno State; No. 24 Baylor.

Others receiving votes:

Texas A&M 105; San Diego State 103; Baylor 40; Pittsburgh 34; Oregon State 27; Iowa State 27; Virginia Tech 24; Boston College 14; Texas-San Antonio 13; Appalachian State 11; Fresno State 8; Liberty 7; Mississippi State 6; North Carolina 5; Maryland 5; Western Michigan 2; Texas Tech 2; UL Lafayette 1; Nevada 1.