Breaking News:

Kings fire Luke Walton; Sacramento has lost 7 of 8, is 12th in West

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 12

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 SEC) defeated South Alabama (5-6, 2-5, SBC), 60-14, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Below is the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 12.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

11-0

1,550 (62)

2

Alabama

10-1

1,450

3

Ohio State

10-1

1,428

+1

4

Cincinnati

11-0

1,388

-1

5

Notre Dame

10-1

1,258

+1

6

Michigan

10-1

1,250

+1

7

Oklahoma State

10-1

1,210

+2

8

Ole Miss

9-2

1,049

+2

9

Oklahoma

10-1

1,010

+2

10

Baylor

9-2

977

+3

11

Oregon

9-2

864

-6

12

Iowa

9-2

722

+2

13

Michigan State

9-2

698

-5

14

Texas A&M

8-3

683

+2

15

BYU

9-2

675

16

Houston

10-1

572

+1

17

Pittsburgh

9-2

507

+2

18

Wisconsin

8-3

485

+2

19

Utah

8-3

478

+6

20

UTSA

11-0

475

-2

21

Wake Forest

9-2

404

-9

22

San Diego State

10-1

257

+1

23

UL-Lafayette

10-1

236

-1

24

NC State

8-3

196

25

Kentucky

8-3

91

+1

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 22 Arkansas

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.

Recommended Stories