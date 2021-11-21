USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 12
Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 SEC) defeated South Alabama (5-6, 2-5, SBC), 60-14, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Below is the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 12.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
11-0
1,550 (62)
–
2
Alabama
10-1
1,450
–
3
Ohio State
10-1
1,428
+1
4
Cincinnati
11-0
1,388
-1
5
Notre Dame
10-1
1,258
+1
6
Michigan
10-1
1,250
+1
7
Oklahoma State
10-1
1,210
+2
8
Ole Miss
9-2
1,049
+2
9
Oklahoma
10-1
1,010
+2
10
Baylor
9-2
977
+3
11
Oregon
9-2
864
-6
12
Iowa
9-2
722
+2
13
Michigan State
9-2
698
-5
14
Texas A&M
8-3
683
+2
15
BYU
9-2
675
–
16
Houston
10-1
572
+1
17
Pittsburgh
9-2
507
+2
18
Wisconsin
8-3
485
+2
19
Utah
8-3
478
+6
20
UTSA
11-0
475
-2
21
Wake Forest
9-2
404
-9
22
San Diego State
10-1
257
+1
23
UL-Lafayette
10-1
236
-1
24
NC State
8-3
196
–
25
Kentucky
8-3
91
+1
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 22 Arkansas
Others receiving votes:
Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2
Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.