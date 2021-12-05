USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 14

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-8 SEC), 45-21, in Week 13 at Neyland Stadium to conclude its regular season.

The Vols await its bowl game destination and opponent.

Below is the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 14.

1

Alabama

12-1

1540

54

2

1

1/5

2

Michigan

12-1

1474

5

3

1

2/NR

3

Georgia

12-1

1420

0

1

-2

1/5

4

Cincinnati

13-0

1392

3

4

2/10

5

Notre Dame

11-1

1266

0

6

1

5/13

6

Baylor

11-2

1204

0

9

3

6/NR

7

Ohio State

10-2

1170

0

7

3/12

8

Mississippi

10-2

1134

0

8

8/25

9

Oklahoma State

11-2

1036

0

5

-4

5/23

10

Michigan State

10-2

903

0

13

3

6/NR

11

Utah

10-3

893

0

17

6

11/NR

12

Pittsburgh

11-2

886

0

15

3

12/NR

13

Oklahoma

10-2

853

0

11

-2

2/13

14

Brigham Young

10-2

792

0

14

10/NR

15

Oregon

10-3

589

0

10

-5

3/15

16

Iowa

10-3

561

0

12

-4

2/18

17

UL Lafayette

12-1

444

0

21

4

17/NR

18

NC State

9-3

436

0

20

2

18/NR

19

Wake Forest

10-3

389

0

18

-1

9/NR

20

Kentucky

9-3

327

0

22

2

11/NR

21

Houston

11-2

315

0

16

-5

16/NR

22

Clemson

9-3

252

0

24

2

2/NR

23

Texas A&M

8-4

239

0

23

5/NR

24

Arkansas

8-4

185

0

25

1

11/NR

25

Texas-San Antonio

12-1

146

0

NR

2

16/NR

