USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 9
Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) had an open date in Week 9.
The Vols will play at Kentucky in Week 10. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and ESPN2 will televise the Southeastern Conference divisional matchup.
Below is the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 9.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
8-0
1,600 (64)
–
2
Cincinnati
8-0
1,460
–
3
Alabama
7-1
1,453
–
4
Oklahoma
9-0
1,423
–
5
Ohio State
7-1
1,336
–
6
Michigan State
8-0
1,325
+1
7
Oregon
7-1
1,198
+1
8
Notre Dame
7-1
1,095
+3
9
Wake Forest
8-0
1,051
+4
10
Michigan
7-1
1,050
-4
11
Oklahoma State
7-1
922
+4
12
Texas A&M
6-2
910
+2
13
Baylor
7-1
815
+5
14
Auburn
6-2
802
+7
15
Ole Miss
6-2
680
-6
16
Iowa
6-2
512
-6
17
Kentucky
6-2
497
-5
18
Texas-San Antonio
8-0
401
+4
19
Houston
7-1
349
+10
20
BYU
7-2
310
+6
21
Coastal Carolina
7-1
301
+3
22
NC State
6-2
265
+3
23
Penn State
5-3
215
-6
24
SMU
7-1
192
-8
25
Pittsburgh
6-2
162
-6
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 20 San Diego State; No. 23 Iowa State
Others receiving votes:
UL Lafayette 156; Fresno State 73; San Diego State 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi State 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; Liberty 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 1.