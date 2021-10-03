USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Week 5

Joe Vitale
Week 5 saw six teams ranked inside the top-13 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll lose.

Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all lost, causing for a lot of movement in the updated rankings.

The top remains the same after both Alabama and Georgia came away with blowout wins over ranked opponents Ole Miss and Arkansas.

But after those two, there was plenty of movement.

Auburn, Georgia’s Week 6 opponent, moved from No. 22 to No. 19, meaning Georgia will have another top-20 battle next weekend. That game is set to begin at 3:30 pm ET and air on CBS from Auburn.

Here are the updated rankings following an exciting Week 5.

  1. Alabama

  2. Georgia

  3. Iowa

  4. Penn State

  5. Oklahoma

  6. Cincinnati

  7. Ohio State

  8. Michigan

  9. Oregon

  10. BYU

  11. Michigan State

  12. Oklahoma State

  13. Notre Dame

  14. Kentucky

  15. Coastal Carolina

  16. Arkansas

  17. Ole Miss

  18. Florida

  19. Auburn

  20. Wake Forest

  21. Clemson

  22. NC State

  23. Texas

  24. SMU

  25. Arizona State

