USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Week 5
Week 5 saw six teams ranked inside the top-13 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll lose.
Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all lost, causing for a lot of movement in the updated rankings.
The top remains the same after both Alabama and Georgia came away with blowout wins over ranked opponents Ole Miss and Arkansas.
But after those two, there was plenty of movement.
Auburn, Georgia’s Week 6 opponent, moved from No. 22 to No. 19, meaning Georgia will have another top-20 battle next weekend. That game is set to begin at 3:30 pm ET and air on CBS from Auburn.
Here are the updated rankings following an exciting Week 5.
Alabama
Georgia
Iowa
Penn State
Oklahoma
Cincinnati
Ohio State
Michigan
Oregon
BYU
Michigan State
Oklahoma State
Notre Dame
Kentucky
Coastal Carolina
Arkansas
Ole Miss
Florida
Auburn
Wake Forest
Clemson
NC State
Texas
SMU
Arizona State