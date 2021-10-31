USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released after Georgia’s win over Florida

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll has been released after a Week 9 that was filled with excitement, especially in the Big Ten (there’s a first).

Michigan State knocked off Michigan to move to 8-0 and Ohio State had a tough win over Penn State to advance to 7-1.

In the SEC, Georgia took care of business against Florida while Ole Miss fell to Auburn on the road. Alabama had the week off.

Oklahoma, though it’s been ugly all season, is now 9-0 after beating Texas Tech by 31 points.

Cincinnati did not look great for the second week in a row, despite beating Tulane 31-12. And Wake Forest remained undefeated after a blowout win over Duke.

Here are the full rankings…

