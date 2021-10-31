USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released after Georgia’s win over Florida

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Vitale
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll has been released after a Week 9 that was filled with excitement, especially in the Big Ten (there’s a first).

Michigan State knocked off Michigan to move to 8-0 and Ohio State had a tough win over Penn State to advance to 7-1.

In the SEC, Georgia took care of business against Florida while Ole Miss fell to Auburn on the road. Alabama had the week off.

Oklahoma, though it’s been ugly all season, is now 9-0 after beating Texas Tech by 31 points.

Cincinnati did not look great for the second week in a row, despite beating Tulane 31-12. And Wake Forest remained undefeated after a blowout win over Duke.

Here are the full rankings…

NEXT: FULL COACHES POLL

Full Coaches Poll…

  1. Georgia

  2. Cincinnati

  3. Alabama

  4. Oklahoma

  5. Ohio State

  6. Michigan State

  7. Oregon

  8. Notre Dame

  9. Wake Forest

  10. Michigan

  11. Oklahoma State

  12. Texas A&M

  13. Baylor

  14. Auburn

  15. Ole Miss

  16. Iowa

  17. Kentucky

  18. UTSA

  19. Houston

  20. BYU

  21. Coastal Carolina

  22. NC State

  23. Penn State

  24. SMU

  25. Pittsburgh

Recommended Stories