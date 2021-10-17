Breaking news:

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released after Week 7

Joe Vitale
·1 min read

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released following Week 7 of college football.

Aside from then-ranked No. 2 ranked Iowa falling to Purdue, it was a rather uneventful week across America.

The Georgia Bulldogs, which hold on to its No. 1 ranking, took care of business against then-No. 11 Kentucky, and continued to look deserving of its top ranking.

Alabama got back on track with a blowout win over Mississippi State.

Below is the updated Coaches Poll:

  1. Georgia

  2. Oklahoma

  3. Cincinnati

  4. Alabama

  5. Ohio State

  6. Michigan

  7. Michigan State

  8. Penn State

  9. Oklahoma State

  10. Oregon

  11. Iowa

  12. Ole Miss

  13. Notre Dame

  14. Kentucky

  15. Wake Forest

  16. Coastal Carolina

  17. Texas A&M

  18. NC State

  19. SMU

  20. Baylor

  21. SDSU

  22. Auburn

  23. Pittsburgh

  24. Clemson

  25. UTSA

