USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll: There’s a new No. 1, America
Wow, what a weekend of college football. If any of your friends or family members got married yesterday, please tell me you skipped the wedding.
If you did not have the heart to skip, here’s what you missed during Week 6:
Alabama lost to Texas A&M
Georgia handled top-20 Auburn
Iowa beat Penn State in a good one
Oklahoma survived Texas with a late score
Michigan beat Nebraska by three
BYU was upset by Boise State
Arkansas failed a two-point conversion with 00:00 remaining; lost to Ole Miss by one
Notre Dame beat Virginia Tech by three
And Wake Forest used overtime to beat Syracuse
So, with all that said, we have a new No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll – the Georgia Bulldogs, who have been nothing short of dominant all season long. This coming Saturday, Georgia will face No 11 ranked Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Here are the full rankings:
Georgia
Iowa
Oklahoma
Cincinnati
Alabama
Ohio State
Michigan
Penn State
Michigan State
Oregon
Kentucky
Oklahoma State
Notre Dame
Ole Miss
Coastal Carolina
Wake Forest
Florida
Texas A&M
Arkansas
BYU
NC State
Arizona State
SMU
SDSU
Clemson