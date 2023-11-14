USA TODAY’s shocking bowl projections after Week 11

With just two games left in the 2023 college football regular season, all hell is about to break loose. There are about ten teams that feel like they have a viable chance to make the Playoffs and every year we wonder who is going to be left out. However, it almost always sorts itself out with the next month consisting of games like Michigan vs. Ohio State and Alabama vs. Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

The Alabama season has been so up and down that it has been hard to even begin predicting where the Tide may be this post season. However, at 9-1 with an SEC Championship berth already locked up, the Tide control their own destiny. A road trip to Auburn and an SEC Championship in Atlanta vs Georgia makes for two incredibly hostile environments, but as long as Alabama continues to get better, I feel oddly confident in this Nick Saban team. Over the past year or two, it has felt like the Tide are hanging on for dear life by the end of the season, but this team feels like it is peaking at the right time.

Not everyone shares the same level of optimism for this Alabama team though. Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports released his updated bowl projections following Week 11 and his projection for the Tide may surprise you. As things currently stand, Smith envisions that Alabama will be taking on Tulane in the Peach Bowl with both sides being at-large.

As for the Playoffs, Smith predicts that Michigan and Florida State will play in the Rose Bowl and Georgia will face in the Sugar Bowl. Needless to say, the next month is going to be awesome.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire