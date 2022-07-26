USA Today says Steelers RB Najee Harris will ‘keep the Steelers relevant’ in 2022

USA Today’s Nate Davis took on the daunting task of predicting the final record of all 32 NFL teams. You can check out his full predictions here (subscriber only) but I kno you area all here to talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Davis has the Steelers preserving its non-losing season streak under head coach Mike Tomlin and barely missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Davis cites outside linebacker T.J. Watt and running back Najee Harris is the key reasons the team will remain relevant.

Not sure I’m quite ready to anoint Harris a franchise running back yet and if the offensive line isn’t improved it wouldn’t matter if Jerome Bettis was back there. Harris was a workhorse last season with 1,200 rushing yards on 307 carries. I’m not sure how much more he can run the ball even though he has already said he’s good with 500 touches if it helps the team win. But if I’m making a list of guys who are the real difference maker this season in keeping the Steelers in the mix in a talented AFC North, Harris isn’t in my top five.

But one area where Davis hits it on the head is just how tough the team’s first half of the schedule is.

The first half could be rough as Big Ben’s replacement – free agent Mitchell Trubisky? rookie Kenny Pickett? – tries to settle in against five 2021 playoff teams before Halloween.

This is why I don’t see any way Kenny Pickett starts until after the bye week if at all in 2022.

Join the community and let us know what you think of Davis’ prediction and breakdown of the Steelers. Also, let us know if you think Pittsburgh keeps Tomlin’s streak alive and how do you define relevant.

