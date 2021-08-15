What USA TODAY says about Ohio State’s perch atop its 2021 Preseason Big Ten power rankings

We’re not exactly breaking news that USA TODAY has the Ohio State football team atop its Preseason Big Ten Power Rankings for 2021. However, you’re probably wondering where Paul Myerberg has every other team falling. If so, you are in luck because we’re bringing it to you.

Before that though, here’s what Myerberg says about Ohio State’s perch at the top.

“As C.J. Stroud prepares to take over under center, consider how the past two Ohio State first-year starting quarterbacks — Dwayne Haskins in 2018 and Justin Fields a year later — have fared since coach Ryan Day’s arrival: 91 combined touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 8,104 yards on 9.1 yards per attempt. Oh, and a 26-2 record. Stroud will take over huge expectations along with the keys to the kingdom.”

We couldn’t agree more. I’ve seen countless individuals that actually seem to know a thing or two nationally question how the Buckeyes will replace all that production Justin Fields brought to the table. My answer: There are a ton of weapons surrounding whomever nails down the starting job. Oh, and by the way, there are some pretty talented guys looking to be the next great one.

Consider this: Ohio State’s quarterbacks in succession have gone from Terrelle Pryor to Braxton Miller, to J.T. Barrett, to Dwayne Haskins, to Justin Fields. All but Pryor were named Big Ten quarterbacks of the Year, but that’s mainly because the award didn’t exist until 2011. There’s a good chance that the next in line could follow the same path.

The rest of the Big Ten Power Rankings shake out like this:

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Wisconsin

4. Iowa

5. Indiana

6. Michigan

7. Nebraska

8. Northwestern

9. Minnesota

10. Rutgers

11. Maryland

12. Michigan State

13. Purdue

14. Illinois

If you want another take on the pecking order in the Big Ten, we also took a stab at it earlier in the year with a little different look.

