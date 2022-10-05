USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time of his hire.

Let us know what you think. Who do you believe would be the best hire for Nebraska Football moving forward? Scroll below and see Myerberg’s rankings of each opening and who he thinks ‘Home Run Hire’ may be.

Colorado - Bronco Mendenhall

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech - Jamey Chadwell

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State - Tom Herman

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska - Matt Rhule

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin - Jim Leonhard

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

