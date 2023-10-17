USA TODAY has Rutgers football locked-in for a bowl game

For a third straight week, Rutgers football has the same bowl projection from USA TODAY Sports. With a win on Saturday, Rutgers would be bowl-eligible, something that hasn’t happened for the program since 2014.

In his latest bowl game projections, USA TODAY’s Erick Smith has Rutgers once again heading to the Pinstripe Bowl. It is now the same postseason projection for Rutgers for a third straight week.

The Pinstripe Bowl is held on Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. In the projections, Rutgers will face ACC program Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is currently 3-3 and coming off a bye week. Two weeks ago, they upset Miami on the road.

They play at Boston College on Saturday.

Rutgers last made a bowl game in 2021 when they were the replacement team in the Gator Bowl.

On Saturday, they play at Indiana with bowl eligibility on the line. Rutgers has not been outright eligible since 2014, their first season in the Big Ten.

They finished that season 8-5 and beat North Carolina in the Quick Lane Bowl.

