USA TODAY ranks top college QBs. Where is Bryce Young?

Another year, another elite signal-caller in the huddle for Alabama.

Lately, top quarterbacks there have become synonymous with the Crimson Tide. The position has certainly usurped top running backs and elite defensive units as being labeled the primary difference-maker for the team. You might as well take a step back, Oklahoma Sooners.

One could say that the change happened as Jalen Hurts began coming into his own as a shifty dual-threat quarterback. Others might assert that it began with Tua Tagovailoa’s infamous 2nd & 26 against Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

In a string of elite quarterbacks, we have gone from Hurts, to Tagovailoa, to Mac Jones and now Young at the helm. The former three now have careers in the NFL with the Eagles, Dolphins, and Patriots, respectively. As things are looking now, Young is considered one of the top pro prospects in the 2023 draft.

In a weekly Top-10 ranking compiled by USA TODAY Sports, Young was ranked the No. 1 QB in the country for Week 3, just ahead of Ole Miss’ Matt Corral at No. 2 and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder at No. 3.

Young has yet to throw an interception this year while tossing 10 touchdown passes and averaging 8.1 yards per throw. He has a total of 811 yards through the air, at an average of 270.3 yards per game. Young is completing passes at a rate of 68% on the year, displaying sound accuracy.

The nation will continue to watch as Young develops in awe and anger, alike, pontificating on the fact that Alabama has yet another top field general at the helm of the offense, wondering when their team might be so lucky.

Truth is, luck is not involved, unless a portrait of Nick Saban and his amazing recruiters appear in the dictionary next to the word. I just checked, it is not. Otherwise, it’s just great recruiting.

Story continues

Alabama is set to play Southern Miss on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. Here’s more information on how you can watch, stream and listen to the game.

View the Roll Tide Wire staff predictions right here ahead of the matchup.

While watching, you can reference this guide on the key issues plaguing the Tide through three weeks of the season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29