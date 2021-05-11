USA TODAY ranks Giants, Daniel Jones near bottom of quarterback tier

The 2021 NFL draft is in the books and the landscape across the league has shifted once again. What does that mean for the quarterback situations around the NFL? Which teams have moved up (or back) and which have gone unchanged?

In a recent piece in USA TODAY Sports, columnist Mike Jones lists all 32 quarterback situations league-wide into six categories: elite, very good, solid, ascending, unproven and shaky.

Where did the New York Giants land? You guessed it — shaky, with only the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson’s uncertain status behind them.

Daniel Jones has experienced two rocky NFL seasons and has yet to look anything like a player deserving of going sixth overall in 2019. A healthy Saquon Barkley could help lighten his load, but more than anything Jones, who has thrown 22 interceptions and fumbled 29 times (losing 17 of them) has to learn to take care of the ball.

You can’t disagree with that analysis but the writer is not taking into account all of the improvements the Giants have made on offense. The return of Saquon Barkley will be huge, especially if he’s 100 percent, and additions of wide receivers Kenny Golladay, John Ross and Kadarius Toney along with tight end Kyle Rudolph should elevate Jones’ game.

Also to be taken into account is the offensive line is coming back with a year of playing together under their belt. No one expects left tackle Andrew Thomas to be a flop again this year and veteran Nate Solder is returning after much-needed year off. Guard Will Hernandez will be pressed by veteran Zach Fulton for playing time. Nick Gates will be more seasoned in his second season at center, as will guards Shane Lemieux and tackle Matt Peart.

How anyone can put the Giants behind teams that are starting rookie quarterbacks this year just makes little sense to us. We respect everyone’s opinion but Jones isn’t as bad as his numbers. Keep in mind he’s only played a handful of games with the full compliment of his weapons at his disposal.

