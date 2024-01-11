USA TODAY ranks Georgia No. 1 in way-too-early CFB rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs check in as the No. 1 team in USA TODAY’s way-too-early rankings for the 2024 college football season. Georgia is 42-2 over the past three college football seasons and won the 2021 and 2022 national championship games. The Bulldogs return an immense amount of talent for the 2024 college football season. Additionally, Georgia has signed the No. 1 incoming recruiting class in the country.

Senior quarterback Carson Beck, who is a Heisman co-favorite, will lead the Bulldogs in 2024. Georgia has one of the most challenging schedules in the country this fall. In fact, Georgia plays road games at three of the top five teams in USA TODAY’s way-too-early rankings.

Why does USA TODAY rank Georgia as the No. 1 team in the nation?

After this year’s setback, the Bulldogs start their quest to get back to the top of the college football mountain with Carson Beck returning as one of the elite quarterbacks in the country. Incoming Florida transfer Trevor Etienne will help at running back, and there’s enough talent at receiver and tight end to make this an upper-echelon offense. The defense was slightly down in 2023 but should be capable of getting back to its usual high standard with LB Smael Mondon and DB Malaki Starks leading the way.

Georgia will look to win a third national championship in four seasons in 2024. The Bulldogs will play in an expanded 16-team SEC. Fortunately, Georgia’s tough schedule is not a death sentence because the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams.

Ranked behind Georgia is Alabama, Michigan, Texas, and Mississippi. Yes, Georgia does play at Alabama, at Texas, and at Mississippi next season.

