USA TODAY projects Chiefs’ 2021 record

USA TODAY’s Nate Davis has released his annual NFL record projections, this time for the 2021 season.

Davis has the Kansas City Chiefs going 12-5 on the season, which is one more loss than he projected for their 2020 record. That’s because of the newly expanded 17-game NFL season. According to Davis’ projection, the Chiefs will make division history, winning the AFC West for the sixth consecutive season. They’ll also earn the fourth seed in the AFC en route to the playoffs.

Here’s what Davis had to say about his vision for Kansas City in 2021:

“(4) Kansas City Chiefs (12-5): Mahomes mused about going 20-0 last month – and later backed away from it – yet there are plenty of reasons to expect some measure of regression from a team that’s won five consecutive division crowns, reached three straight AFC championship games and appeared in the last two Super Bowls. Last year’s conference champs must navigate an unforgiving schedule, which includes a tough trio of AFC West foes, even as Andy Reid tries to dial in a revamped offensive line and seeks more production from his No. 2 wideout, likely Mecole Hardman. DE Frank Clark’s legal troubles could present another obstacle. However that schedule, which is heavily frontloaded, presents only two 2020 playoff teams after October.”



So Davis’ concerns are the inevitable regression, a new offensive line, production from a No. 2 wide receiver and Frank Clark’s recent arrests. All are seemingly valid concerns, but hardly things that could sink a team quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes. If the team can weather a tough early schedule, things should open up for them in the second half of the year.

The Los Angeles Chargers will finish second in the division per Davis with an 11-6 record, with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders both tying for the worst record in the division at 8-9. The Chiefs will make the postseason, but they’ll fall shy of making it to Super Bowl this time around. They’ll defeat the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round and fall to the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Championship Game. It’s basically the inverse of last season’s playoff run. The team who knocks Kansas City off in this projection will go on to face the defending Super Bowl champs in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Davis, of course, has Tom Brady winning his eighth ring.

