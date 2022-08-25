USA Today projects Auburn to have losing record

The college football season is just days away and it is nearly time to see how Auburn has changed over the offseason.

Ahead of the games this weekend, USA TODAY predicted the records of every college football team and they were not kind to Auburn.

They predict that Auburn will go 5-7 and finish last in the SEC. If their prediction is accurate it would be the second straight losing season Auburn has under Bryan Harsin. The Tigers have not had back-to-back losing seasons since the 19998 and 1999 college football seasons.

Despite massive turnover at Georgia they predict the Bulldogs will once again match up with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game after going 12-0 and 11-1, respectively.

Another losing season from Auburn and their two biggest rivals winning the divisions will do nothing to cool the hot season that Harsin is sitting on.

