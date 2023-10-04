USA TODAY is projecting Rutgers football to a bowl game

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers football is hanging steady in recent bowl projections after a 4-1 start to the season. USA TODAY has Rutgers returning to a bowl game outright for the first time since 2014.

Following what was an expected win over Wagner, Rutgers is now 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten). Their non-conference schedule is officially over with only Big Ten games remaining on the schedule.

According to USA TODAY, the latest projection has Rutgers heading to the Pinstripe Bowl. The opponent for the game, held on Dec. 28, is Wake Forest.

In 2021, Rutgers was a last-minute replacement in the Gator Bowl where they played Wake Forest. Rutgers finished the 2021 regular season with a 5-7 record and was the proverbial next team up when Texas A&M had to pull out from the game.

In addition, Athlon Sports has maintained for a second straight week that Rutgers is heading to the Pinstripe Bowl as well.

Rutgers has played in the Pinstripe Bowl twice, holding a 1-1 record. The game is held at Yankee Stadium, making it the closest game to Rutgers.

