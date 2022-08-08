USA TODAY preseason AFCA Coaches Poll is out. Where is Ohio State?

You know the college football season is close when the official preseason polls start coming out, and that’s exactly what happened on Monday with the release of the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

There is a familiar team at the top, and some of the key players are highly ranked as you would expect, but there are other surprises littered throughout the poll. But, since you are here, we’re fairly certain you want to know where Ohio State falls according to the coaches, and it’s a lofty ranking — No. 2 in fact — just behind Alabama.

Beyond that, as mentioned, the usual players are there. Defending champ Georgia sits at No. 3, followed by Clemson (4), Notre Dame (5), Michigan (6), Texas A&M (7), Utah (8), Oklahoma (9), and Baylor (10), rounding out the top ten.

To get a complete look at the entire AFCA Coaches Poll top 25, head on over to the poll, or click through to the next page to look at the poll in its entirety,

Preseason AFCA USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Points

1st Place Votes

1

Alabama

1,634

54

2

Ohio State

1,564

5

3

Georgia

1,542

6

4

Clemson

1,356

5

Notre Dame

1,284

6

Michigan

1,232

7

Texas A&M

1,219

8

Utah

1,134

9

Oklahoma

1,027

10

Baylor

891

11

Oklahoma State

859

12

Oregon

734

13

North Carolina State

726

14

Michigan State

711

15

Southern California

602

16

Pittsburgh

450

17

Miami (Fl)

433

18

Texas

383

1

19

Wake Forest

381

20

Wisconsin

369

21

Kentucky

353

22

Cincinnati

339

23

Arkansas

334

24

Ole Miss

327

25

Houston

257

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1

 

