USA TODAY preseason AFCA Coaches Poll is out. Where is Ohio State?

You know the college football season is close when the official preseason polls start coming out, and that’s exactly what happened on Monday with the release of the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

There is a familiar team at the top, and some of the key players are highly ranked as you would expect, but there are other surprises littered throughout the poll. But, since you are here, we’re fairly certain you want to know where Ohio State falls according to the coaches, and it’s a lofty ranking — No. 2 in fact — just behind Alabama.

Beyond that, as mentioned, the usual players are there. Defending champ Georgia sits at No. 3, followed by Clemson (4), Notre Dame (5), Michigan (6), Texas A&M (7), Utah (8), Oklahoma (9), and Baylor (10), rounding out the top ten.

To get a complete look at the entire AFCA Coaches Poll top 25, head on over to the poll, or click through to the next page to look at the poll in its entirety,

NEXT … Complete preseason AFCA Coaches Top 25

Preseason AFCA USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Rank Team Points 1st Place Votes 1 Alabama 1,634 54 2 Ohio State 1,564 5 3 Georgia 1,542 6 4 Clemson 1,356 – 5 Notre Dame 1,284 – 6 Michigan 1,232 – 7 Texas A&M 1,219 – 8 Utah 1,134 – 9 Oklahoma 1,027 – 10 Baylor 891 – 11 Oklahoma State 859 – 12 Oregon 734 – 13 North Carolina State 726 – 14 Michigan State 711 – 15 Southern California 602 – 16 Pittsburgh 450 – 17 Miami (Fl) 433 – 18 Texas 383 1 19 Wake Forest 381 – 20 Wisconsin 369 – 21 Kentucky 353 – 22 Cincinnati 339 – 23 Arkansas 334 – 24 Ole Miss 327 – 25 Houston 257 –

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire