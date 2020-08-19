USA Today predicts Raiders to finish last in AFC West during 2020 season

Despite all of the additions the Raiders have made on both sides of the ball this offseason, there isn’t a lot of optimism nationally that the team will be able to make the playoffs. Too many analysts are concerned not only about their defense, but also the potential quarterback play.

One such person who is bearish about this Raiders’ team is Nate Davis of USA Today. In a recent article by Nate Davis, he predicted the record of all 32 teams entering the season and the potential Super Bowl matchup. Ultimately, he has the Saints edging out the Ravens in Super Bowl LV.

For the Raiders, he has them finishing in last place in the AFC West with a record of 7-9. Here is what Davis had to say about the Raiders this season:

“The offense could go next level with young Crimson Tide products Josh Jacobs and Henry Ruggs. But it may not be enough to carry a defense that surrendered 26.2 points a game last year and may not be any better a bet in Sin City.”

While there is a lot to be excited about on offense, as Davis mentioned, he is right to be concerned about the defense. The unit was one of the worst in the NFL last season and allowed over 30 points per game to eventual playoff teams. If the Raiders do want to get back into the playoffs, the defense ultimately has to improve.

The encouraging news is that Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden did a lot to address their defense this season. They added a proven cornerback in Prince Amukamara and selected Damon Arnette with the No. 19 pick. They signed several quality free agents such as Maliek Collins, Carl Nassib and Cory Littleton to their front seven.

The Raiders have significantly more talent on their defense than a year ago and that should help the unit improve by quite a bit. If this defense can get back to even an average level, they should be able to surpass the seven-win total set by Davis this season. But if the group doesn’t improve, look for them to finish at the bottom of the AFC West, as Davis suggested.

